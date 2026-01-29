American Idol: Season 24 Ratings (Season Nine on ABC)

Last year, American Idol was the most-watched series on ABC. Now in it’s 24th season, there seems to be very little chance that the show will be cancelled and will surely be renewed for a 25th anniversary season. How long will the show go on beyond that? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table in season 24 (the ninth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. This time, following Hollywood Week (which will take place in Nashville), 30 hopefuls will travel to Hawai’i and perform for a group of “industry tastemakers.” By the end of their stay, only 20 contestants will advance in the competition. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Sundays, season 23 of American Idol on ABC averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.93 million viewers. On Mondays, season 23 averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.19 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of January 29, 2026, American Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

