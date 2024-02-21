American Idol: Season 23 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Katy Perry is getting ready to say goodbye to this Sunday night staple. Has the American Idol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Idol, season 23. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A singing competition series airing on the ABC television network, the American Idol TV show features returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 22 (the seventh season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.



Season 22 Ratings

The 22nd season of American Idol averages a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.62 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Idol stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2024, American Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Idol for season 23? The show does well for the network, so I can’t see why it wouldn’t be renewed for another year, though we know Perry won’t be at the judges’ table. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Idol cancellation or renewal news.



American Idol Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow American Idol‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the American Idol TV show will be renewed for a 23rd season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series instead?