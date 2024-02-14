American Idol: Season 22; Katy Perry Leaving ABC Series After Seven Years

American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday night, and fans now know that one of the judging panel is leaving at the end of season 22.

Katy Perry announced her departure from the reality competition series during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Per Deadline, she said the following about the ABC series:

“So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat. [Richie and Bryan] find out tonight. They know that I have some things planned for this year. It’s going to be a very exciting year — for all pop star girlies. I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music. Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

American Idol returns on February 18th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ABC series? Are you sad to hear about Katy Perry’s exit?