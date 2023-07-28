Tacoma FD: Season Four Ratings



It’s been over a year and a half since the last episode of Tacoma FD aired on truTV, and there was a significant drop in ratings in season three. With all of the changes going on at Warner Bros. Discovery, are this little comedy’s days numbered? Will Tacoma FD be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A workplace comedy series, the Tacoma FD TV show stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Chris Avila. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the eclectic crew that includes Granny (Henderson), Ike (Hogan), Lucy (Harrison), and a new recruit, Mickleberry (Avila). These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Guests include Tony Danza, David Arquette, Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell, and Jamie Kaler.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Tacoma FD on truTV averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 220,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



