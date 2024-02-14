Tacoma FD: Cancelled; No Season Five for truTV Comedy Series

This fire station is closing down. The truTV cable channel has cancelled Tacoma FD, so we won’t be seeing a fifth season.

A workplace comedy series, the Tacoma FD TV show stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Chris Avila. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the eclectic crew that includes Granny (Henderson), Ike (Hogan), Lucy (Harrison), and new recruit Mickleberry (Avila). These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Guests include Tony Danza, David Arquette, Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell, and Jamie Kaler.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Tacoma FD averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 140,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership.

The show’s final episode aired in October, according to TVLine.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the Tacoma FD TV series? Are you disappointed this truTV comedy wasn’t renewed for a fifth season?

