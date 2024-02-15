Network: truTV.
Episodes: 49 (half-hour).
Seasons: Four.
TV show dates: March 24, 2019 — October 5, 2023.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Suzy Nakamura.
TV show description:
From co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the Tacoma FD TV show is a workplace sitcom. The comedy unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington.
Given the climate and general weather conditions, Tacoma isn’t exactly a tinderbox. Since these firefighters aren’t overwhelmed with blazes to battle, they have to keep themselves busy somehow.
Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) is the department’s newest chief and under heavy scrutiny from the Tacoma City Council. Serving under him are Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme), Andy (Cordero), “Granny” (Henderson), Ike (Hogan), and the station’s first female firefighter, Lucy (Harrison).
In addition to staging creative competitions to keep themselves entertained, the firefighters of the Tacoma FD also engage in some friendly rivalry with other first responders, like the police department. They’re also occupied with truly strange emergency calls.
Series Finale:
Episode #49 — Bad Blood
The Annual Fire Department Blood Drive goes from good to bad when the firefighters are forced to team up for charity with the local cops.
First aired: October 5, 2023.
This show is absolutely HILARIOUS! I crack up to the point of tears with every episode. Do not cancel this as our household NEEDS good laughs and no other show cuts it but Tacoma FD!
MORE SEASONS PLEASE AND THANK YOU!
I really hope this show isn’t canceled without having a final season or episodes.
This is a fun comedy series that I can watch with my kids.
If they ever make a movie about John Candy, Kevin Heffernan should play the role.
My wife and I started watching tacoma season 1 ep1 on a DVD someone gave us. We haven’t stop since .We purchased all 3 seasons and we have 1/2 of the 3rd season left. One of the funniest and best shows ever.Not since monty python We proclaim this shows top the list…I hope for season 4,5,6 and etc.
Really love Tacoma FD. It is nice to watch a show with no political undertones. Both I and my wife look forward to each week.
Tacoma FD is the best show ever! I don’t know if my husband will ever stop watching this show. THANK GOD. FOR RERUNS! Please bring back Tacoma FD. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE
A welcome return to the classic slapstick sitcom.
These folks have nailed it.
Just plain silly fun. I still chuckle when I think of Baby Godzilla now…
KEEP IT UP!!!
Please cancel this show!!! It is one of the worst shows of ever seen on tv. The comedy is so mind numbingly stupid I’d rather rearrange my sock drawers.
Just don’t watch it if you don’t like it. I think it’s hilarious.
I’m a Captain with my fire department located in the Bay Area of California. I love this show. It’s goofy but very funny. It plays off many of our day to day activities and actual relationships. I hope it stays on.
Tacoma FD is becoming one of my favorite shows currently. It’s so easy to watch, and makes me laugh a lot! The actors/actresses are great, and the characters are really good. I look forward to seeing more episodes, and hope this show runs for a long time!!