Network: truTV.

Episodes: 49 (half-hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: March 24, 2019 — October 5, 2023.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Suzy Nakamura.

TV show description:

From co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the Tacoma FD TV show is a workplace sitcom. The comedy unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington.

Given the climate and general weather conditions, Tacoma isn’t exactly a tinderbox. Since these firefighters aren’t overwhelmed with blazes to battle, they have to keep themselves busy somehow.

Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) is the department’s newest chief and under heavy scrutiny from the Tacoma City Council. Serving under him are Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme), Andy (Cordero), “Granny” (Henderson), Ike (Hogan), and the station’s first female firefighter, Lucy (Harrison).

In addition to staging creative competitions to keep themselves entertained, the firefighters of the Tacoma FD also engage in some friendly rivalry with other first responders, like the police department. They’re also occupied with truly strange emergency calls.

Series Finale:

Episode #49 — Bad Blood

The Annual Fire Department Blood Drive goes from good to bad when the firefighters are forced to team up for charity with the local cops.

First aired: October 5, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like the Tacoma FD TV series? Should this truTV TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?