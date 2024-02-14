Invasion: Season Three Renewal Announced for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama Series

Invasion is not going anywhere anytime soon. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi drama for a third season. Season two of the series premiered in August 2023.

Starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, Tara Moayedi. Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind, the series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil shows an alien invasion from the eyes of several people on the planet.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

"Invasion" follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The acclaimed, action-packed series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. Season two also starred newly added series regulars Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind. Produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker, "Invasion" is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin, Dan Dietz and Katie O'Connell Marsh. Nick Nantell serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker.

The premiere date for Invasion season three will be announced later.

