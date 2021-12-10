Invasion: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Science-Fiction Series

The fight for survival will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed the Invasion TV series for a second season. The sci-fi show launched in October and its finale airs on Friday.

Starring Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna, Invasion revolves around a global alien invasion as told through multiple people’s different perspectives.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

Apple TV+ Renews Global Hit Series “Invasion” for Season Two

Season one finale of sci-fi drama series from creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil premieres this Friday, December 10

Apple TV+ today announced a second season pick-up for “Invasion,” the moving, character-driven science fiction drama series from Academy and Emmy Award-nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The news arrives ahead of the epic finale episode of season one, which will premiere globally this Friday, December 10, on Apple TV+.

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways” said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg.

“From day one, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what ‘Invasion’ creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters – as well as our planet – in season two.”

“Invasion” season one is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”) directs and serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

