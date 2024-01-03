Slow Horses: Season Five; Apple TV+ Sets Early Renewal for Gary Oldman Drama Series

Slow Horses is still in the race. Apple TV+ has renewed the series through a fifth season less than a week after its season three finale. The series was renewed through season four ahead of its season two release.

Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce, the series based on the book series by Mick Herron, the spy drama follows a man (Oldman) as he leads a group of disgraced British spies.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a fifth season for the broadly acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses,” following its season three finale. The five-time BAFTA Award-nominated series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who was recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his outstanding performance as the irascible Jackson Lamb. The “Slow Horses” third season finale debuted on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 on Apple TV+. Since its premiere in 2022, “Slow Horses” has been celebrated as “undoubtedly the best spy series on television”; a “forceful, funny, and conspiratorial” series featuring “excellent writing and performances” that is just “so damn good.” All three seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike. In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply. “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. The director for season five has not yet been announced. The complete first three seasons of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season four was announced in 2022.”

Season four of Slow Horses will arrive in 2024. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

