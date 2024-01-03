Doc: Molly Parker (House of Cards) to Star in FOX Medical Drama Series

Doc has found its star. Molly Parker (House of Cards) is set to star in the FOX series, which will arrive in Fall 2024 after being ordered for the 2023-2024 season in April 2023. Inspired by an Italian drama, the series is from Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff.

Parker will play Dr. Amy Elias, who loses her memory of the last eight years, and has to rebuild her life.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the FOX series:

“After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.”

The premiere date for Doc will be announced later.

