The Resident: Cancelled by FOX; No Season Seven for Medical Drama Series (Response)

The staff at Chastain Memorial has been let go. To little surprise, FOX has cancelled The Resident so that it won’t be back for a seventh season.

A medical drama series, The Resident TV show stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, Miles Fowler, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), veteran doctor Randolph Bell (Greenwood), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), emergency doctor Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan (Ronayne), renowned pediatric surgeon Ian Sullivan (McCarthy), and CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the sixth season of The Resident averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.77 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes picked up an average of 60% more viewers.

While The Resident has been one of FOX’s most-watched scripted series, the show was nearly cancelled a year ago during negotiations with the series’ studio, 20th Television (now owned by Disney). The cancellation doesn’t come as a surprise this year since the show’s sets have been taken down and much of the furniture has gone up for auction.

In response to the cancellation, Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones wrote, “It was a great run. The Resident lives on ⁦Hulu⁩ where you can watch commercial free. Today is a day of gratitude for our amazing cast and crew and the life altering experience we shared.”

The Resident won’t be back for the 2023-24 season, but FOX hasn’t given up on medical dramas. The network recently gave a series order to a new show titled Doc.

THR reports that Czuchry is set to join the next season of FX’s American Horror Story, which is also produced by 20th Television.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Resident TV series on FOX? Are you disappointed that this medical drama has been cancelled and won’t be back for a seventh season?

