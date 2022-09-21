The Resident: Season Six Ratings



Last season, The Resident’s renewal came down to the wire. The ratings are middle-of-the-road, and FOX no longer owns the series (since the studio was sold to Disney). As a result, the network doesn’t make as much profit from the show and is shifting toward only airing shows they produce. Will The Resident be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, The Resident TV show stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, Miles Fowler, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), veteran doctor Randolph Bell (Greenwood), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), emergency doctor Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan (Ronayne), renowned pediatric surgeon Ian Sullivan (McCarthy), and CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/21 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of The Resident on FOX averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.12 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Resident TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?