9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four Premiere Delayed by FOX Along with Finale of The Resident

Fans will have to wait one more week for the season four premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star. FOX has made some changes to its midseason line-up, and it has pushed back the return of the first responder drama, as well as the season (series?) finale of The Resident.

The medical drama was set to air a two-hour finale this Tuesday night, but it will now air over two weeks, per Deadline. The Resident’s final episode of season six will now air on Tuesday, January 17th, at 8 PM. will now have its fourth season debut on Tuesday, January 24th, at 8 PM, leading into the series premiere of Accused at 9 PM.

The schedule change has been made due to the State of the Union address and current issues in congress. The network wants the fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star to air uninterrupted.

Starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker, the series follows the lives of first responders in Austin, Texas.

As for The Resident, FOX has not yet renewed that series for a seventh season, so the sixth season finale could also end up being the series finale for the medical drama as well.

Starring Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, Miles Fowler, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy, the series follows the lives of the staff of a fictional Atlanta hospital.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star? Do you want to see a seventh season of The Resident on FOX?