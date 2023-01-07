61st Street: Season Two; Final Episodes of Cancelled AMC Series Being Shopped Elsewhere

61st Street was canceled by AMC earlier this week, and those behind the series are looking for a new home for the second season of the drama. 61st Street was picked up for two seasons when it was ordered, and season two has already been filmed.

Starring Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green, the series follows a promising young Black athlete (Cole) who gets caught up in the criminal side of Chicago.

Peter Moffat, Courtney B. Vance, David Shanks, and Alana Mayo said the following about the canceled AMC series in a statement, per Deadline:

“Working on 61st Street was a labor of love for everyone who had the honor of being a part of telling this extraordinary story. We are grateful that viewers were drawn to the characters and their respective journeys and expressed how much they were looking forward to seeing the story unfold in Season 2. The great thing about telling meaningful and empowering stories is that there are no limitations. We as a team will work hard to find 61st Street a home that it deserves, one that will look to incorporate the series into the fabric of its content and share 61st Street with the world.”

What do you think? Do you want to see season two of this drama on another network?