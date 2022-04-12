61st Street: Season Two? Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the 61st Street TV show stars Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green. In the story, Moses Johnson (Cole) is a promising, Black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career who’s serving the busiest courthouse in America. After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses is the case of a lifetime — one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system and challenge the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart. The series was informed by deep research into the city’s history, as well as the personal experiences of executive producer-writer J. David Shanks. He grew up as a young Black man on the South Side and later became a Chicago police officer.



Season One Ratings

The first season of 61st Street averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 392,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 61st Street stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

61st Street has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if 61st Street will be cancelled since it’s already been renewed for season two. It appears that this will be the end of the show but it could potentially continue beyond that. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 61st Street cancellation or renewal news.



