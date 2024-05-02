Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Jeopardy! Masters, Walker, Survivor, Chicago Med, The Masked Singer

Jeopardy! Masters TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Jeopardy! Masters, The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Walker, Sight Unseen, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Masked Singer, Animal Control, Survivor, and The Amazing RaceSpecial: 20/20: Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview.  Reruns: Family Guy.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



