Billy the Kid: Season Two — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A western drama series released on MGM+, Billy the Kid TV show stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber with Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega in recurring roles. The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend, Jesse Evans (Webber), and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life.



As of October 16, 2023, Billy the Kid has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew Billy the Kid for season three. MGM+ isn’t part of the Nielsen system, so I don’t have any ratings to consider. The outlet seems to have found a niche audience with its dramas so I would ordinarily think there’s a good chance that Billy would be back for a third season. However, the real Billy the Kid was killed when he was 21, so unless the writers decide to really play with the character’s history, this show’s days are numbered. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Billy the Kid cancellation or renewal news.



