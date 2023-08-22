The Winter King: Season Two — Has the King Arthur TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

It’s the Arthurian legend told in a different way. Has The Winter King TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on MGM+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Winter King, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A historical fantasy drama series airing on the MGM+ cable channel, The Winter King TV show stars Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, and Simon Merrells with Steven Elder, Andrew Gower, Aneirin Hughes, Emily John, Tatjana Nardone, Ken Nwosu, and Billy Postlethwaite. The story retells the Arthurian legend and is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united. It’s in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes. The series follows Arthur Pendragon (De Caestecker), the illegitimate son of King Uther (Marsan), as he evolves from an outcast to a legendary warrior and leader. Other characters include Arthur’s ambitious and scheming wife, Guinevere (Alexandra); warrior Derfel Gadarn (Campbell); powerful and political wizard Merlin (Martello-White); priestess Nimue (James); Uther’s champion, Owain (Ings); and Arthur’s sharp-tongued half-sister, Morgan (Kane).



As of August 22, 2023, The Winter King has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew The Winter King for season two. The series also airs in the UK, so the outlet isn’t footing the bill alone. The Winter King is based on some popular novels, has a positive Rotten Tomatoes score, and seems to fit well with the other MGM+ programs. So, I think there’s a good chance it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Winter King cancellation or renewal news.



