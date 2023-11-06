Below Deck: Season 11 Premiere Date and Details Revealed by Bravo

Below Deck is returning soon to Bravo with a new man in charge. Bravo revealed the premiere date for season 11 of the reality series with the release of a teaser video.

For the new season, fans will watch as Capt. Kerry Titheradge (Below Deck Adventure) takes over for Captain Lee Robach. He will be joined by returning staff members Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby. New crew members Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie, and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual are also featured in the upcoming season.

Bravo revealed more about what is to come this season in a press release.

“Capt. Kerry trades the Nordic Sea for crystal blue waters and stunning waterfalls as he leads his crew in the rich, historical island of Grenada. A disciplined and fair leader, Capt. Kerry has 30 years of experience working on boats and has spent almost two decades in yachting. As he steps on to St. David for the first time, Capt. Kerry relies on returning crew members Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby to help the new staff find their way around the massive 197 ft. vessel. In his second season as Chief Stew, Fraser vows to be a firmer leader by delegating more and not worrying himself with befriending his stews. However, his new leadership style may not be enough to wrangle the strong personalities in his department. On deck, Ben’s firsthand experience with the ship causes a rift with his Bosun, Jared. Meanwhile, Chef Anthony, a Miami restaurateur from France, hopes to breathe new life into the galley. But when a messy kitchen catches Capt. Kerry’s eye during the first charter, the galley reaches a boiling point. Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.”

Below Deck returns on February 5th. The teaser for season 11 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this Bravo reality series?