American Sports Story: Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez FX Anthology Series

American Sports Story has its leads. Per Variety, Josh Andrés Rivera is set to play Aaron Hernandez in the new anthology series from Ryan Murphy. Patrick Schwarzenegger will appear as Tim Tebow.

Ordered in 2021 by FX, production on the series started earlier this year, but it has been on hold during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood. The new anthology series will take on a “prominent event and/or figure in the sports world but seen through today’s lens and told through multiple perspectives.”

This first season will show the downfall of Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder and died while in prison in 2017. The series “explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.”

Rivera is best known for his role in West Side Story, and he will soon be seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (above).

The premiere date for American Sports Story season one will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Ryan Murphy series on FX?