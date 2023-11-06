The Golden Bachelor: ABC EPs Hopeful for a Golden Bachelorette Spin-Off Series

The Golden Bachelor is nearing the end of its first season on ABC, and it is possible fans will see a Golden Bachelorette. A possible Golden Bachelor in Paradise was also joked about by co-showrunner Bennett Graebner.

Co-showrunners Jason Ehrlich and Claire Freeland discussed the possibility of the Golden Bachelorette coming to ABC. Ehrlich said the following, per The Wrap:

“We know that if we do [“Golden Bachelorette”], it will be very different. We’re really interested to see how that will play out, but hope that we do get the opportunity and that we get the same genuine feeling of reasonable people who are looking for love.”

Freeland also said that “[With] the success of ‘Golden Bachelor,’ and the fact that it’s resonating so much with people, hopefully, there’s another iteration of that that happens, but we’ll wait and see.”

The first season of The Golden Bachelor has followed Gerry Turner on his quest for a second great love of his life.

What do you think? Do you want to see another Bachelor spin-off on ABC? Would you watch Golden Bachelorette?