How to Be a Bookie: How Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men) Made Amends for the Max Comedy Series

How to Be a Bookie is coming soon to Max, and it has reunited Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen more than a decade after their well-publicized falling out over Two and a Half Men.

In the new series, Sheen plays a version of himself as he interacts with a Hollywood bookie played by Sebastian Maniscalco. Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton also star in the series, which shows how the long-time bookie deals with the changing landscape of sports betting.

Lorre said the following about reuniting with Sheen after all this time, per Variety:

“It should be Charlie. I remember Charlie was very much engaged in in sports betting and he would tell me stories about it all the time. You know, when things were good. [I have] gotten to this place where it’s old news. I loved working with Charlie on ‘Two and a Half Men.’ We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart. And more often than not, we had a good time. Assuming he’s in a good place, I’m in a good place. I was nervous, but almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once,” Lorre says. “And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great. He proceeded to kill it at the table read. His chops were just so finely tuned, as if we had not missed a beat. He’s playing a version of himself that has shadows of past problems and he was fine with it. He was kind of like, ‘can we not do the drug-addled Charlie anymore?’ It’s a rehab that he knows, but he’s not there to dry out from drugs and alcohol — he’s just running a poker game. And that solved that. I wasn’t seeking to do damage to the man. I wanted to hopefully take people’s perceptions and make it comedic, not dark.”

Nick Bakay also spoke about Sheen appearing on the Max series. He said:

“Look, there’s an exploitive level to it, which is, it’s kind of fantastic for our first episode. But there’s a bigger part of it, and this is what really is my takeaway throughout all of it: Through all the carnage, these guys made beautiful music together. And Charlie’s really good. There was that realization of like, Yeah, this is one of the best comedy actors. And it was like watching a guy in batting practice grooving balls over the fences again.”

How to Be a Bookie arrives on Max on November 30th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see How to Be a Bookie on Max later this month?