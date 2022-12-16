Sort Of: Season Three Renewal Set for HBO Max and CBC Comedy Series

Sort Of will wrap its second season on HBO Max, but fans can rest easy that the story will not end with season two. Bilal Baig, Gray Powell, Ellora Patnaik, Amanda Cordner, Supinder Wraich, Gregory Ambrose Calderone, Kaya Kanashiro, Aden Bedard, Becca Blackwell, Grace Lynn Kung, Alanna Bale, and Cassandra James, the series follows gender-fluid Sabi Mehboob (Baig) as they try to balance both their professional and personal life.

HBO Max revealed more about the renewal of the comedy series in a press release.

“HBO Max and CBC have renewed the Peabody Award-winning comedy series SORT OF for a third season. The Max Original comedy series is a co-production with CBC and Sphere Media.

Synopsis: Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy about a gender fluid millennial in transition in every aspect of their life debuted December 1 on HBO Max, following the Canadian premiere on CBC/CBC Gem in November, and will conclude with the final two episodes of the season on December 22. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable… to anyone.

Bilal Baig, co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer and lead actor quote: “It’s been such a creative and rewarding pleasure to sink deeply into the mess of the lives of these characters in season two. And I look so forward to continuing and expanding the mess, alongside Fab, our gifted writers, the generous teams at Sphere Media, CBC and HBO Max, and our gorgeous cast and crew!”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “Baig and Filippo, alongside our partners at CBC and Sienna Films, continue to deliver a heartfelt, empathetic and engaging story and we’re thrilled we get to continue following Sabi, their family, 7ven and the Kaneko-Bauers on their journeys in the new season.”

Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC quote: “SORT OF has made its way into the hearts of viewers and critics in Canada, the U.S. and around the world by embracing universal themes that we can all relate to, no matter who we love or how we self-identify. We are excited to continue our work with Bilal, Fab, HBO Max and Sphere Media, and to keep sharing Sabi’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Jennifer Kawaja, executive producer, Sphere Media quote: “We love these characters and are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with CBC and HBO Max to explore their lives.”

Called “easy to love” by Rolling Stone, season two of SORT OF made the publication’s list of the 20 Best TV Shows of 2022 and debuted in the US to another round of strong acclaim, including “still great” by NPR and “as big-hearted and introspective as its wonderful predecessor” by TIME. With a Gotham Award nomination for the first season, Baig has also been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and TIME’s Next Generation Leaders.

Credits: The Max Original and CBC series is created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, and produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Sphere Media’s Jennifer Kawaja is also an executive producer on the series. SORT OF is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights handles sales outside of the United States and Latin America.”