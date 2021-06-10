Starstruck: Season Two Renewal for New HBO Max Comedy Series

Created and written by Matafeo, along with co-writers Alice Sneddon and Nic Sampson, the Starstruck series revolves around Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London who juggles her dead-end jobs while navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with a film star (Nikesh Patel).

HBO Max Renews Romantic Comedy STARSTRUCK For A Second Season

As season one debuts today, HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series, STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo ("Baby Done," "Horndog") and co-writers Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, for a second season. Hailed as a "charmer" by The New York Times and "a cotton-candy confection . . . marked by sweetness and levity that once you've finished, you'll be devastated there isn't more," by Pajiba, STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star "Tom" (Nikesh Patel), and follows the couple as they realize they can't keep away from each other. The season two ensemble cast also includes Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting") and Russell Tovey ("Years and Years"). Season one debuts today on HBO Max.

“Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise,’ said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President of International Originals at HBO Max. “Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can’t wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story.”

“I’m thrilled that Starstruck will be returning for a second series in the US on HBO Max. I hope American audiences like my accent as much as I like speaking in it” said creator and writer of STARSTRUCK, Rose Matafeo.

“It is brilliant to have the backing of HBO Max for the exceptionally talented Rose Matafeo and this feel-good comedy,” said executive producer Jon Thoday.

Produced by Avalon (“Breeders”, “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, “Flatbush Misdemeanours”), STARSTRUCK is executive produced by Rose Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy is series producer.

About Rose Matafeo

New Zealand born Rose has established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in comedy and is firmly fixed as the “voice of millennials” (Comedy Awards). A regular face on screen, January saw Rose star in the feature film “Baby Done” From Taika Waititi, while she has featured on BAFTA winning “Taskmaster” (Ch4), “Have I Got News For You” (BBC One), “The Royal Variety Performance” (ITV 1), “Unspun with Matt Forde” (Dave), “Ultimate Worrier” (Dave), “Hypothetical” (UKTV), “The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice” (Channel 4), “The Last Leg” (Channel 4), and performed on “Conan” (TBS). Rose has acted in BBC Two’s “W1A,” BBC Three’s “Pls Like and Climaxed,” and E4’s “Dead Pixels,” while she wrote and starred in the three-part series “Rose Matafeo: Temp” for Channel 4’s Comedy Blaps. In the U.S., she also performed a stand-up slot on “Conan” (TBS). In New Zealand, Rose is the lead writer and star of the sketch show “Funny Girls” (TV3), which is in its third season, and she is a regular on panel show “7 Days” (Three Now NZ). She also starred in the feature “Baby, Done” (Piki Films). She is also co-host of podcast “Boners of the Heart with Alice Snedden.”

About Avalon

Avalon is a multi-award-winning talent management, television production and live promotion group with offices in London, Los Angeles and New York. Avalon, Artist Rights Group (ARG) and The Agency represent a prolific roster of artists including comedians, actors, presenters, writers and directors. Avalon’s numerous ground-breaking returning television shows currently in production include: “Not Going Out” (BBC), the UK’s longest running sitcom on air; “Taskmaster” (Channel 4), the BAFTA-winning hit entertainment format showing in 100 countries; multi Emmy(R)-winner “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO); “The Russell Howard Hour” (Sky), the network’s most successful entertainment show launch since 2010; “Starstruck,” a new sitcom from the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Rose Matafeo (HBO Max/BBC); “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” from creator Josh Thomas (Freeform); “Breeders,” a sitcom starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard (FX/Sky); a new series of the iconic British satirical puppet show, “Spitting Image” (BritBox UK); and multiple comedy specials for Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Netflix. Other landmark Avalon shows include BAFTA winning and multi-Emmy(R)-nominated “Catastrophe” (Amazon Prime Video/Channel 4), “Fantasy Football League” (BBC/ITV), multi BAFTA-winning “TV Burp” (ITV), and “Workaholics” (Comedy Central USA). Avalon also distributes its catalogue of programs to over 150 countries worldwide. Avalon has produced many globally successful podcasts and is at the top of the UK iTunes chart with the multi-award-winning “Shagged. Married. Annoyed” by Chris and Rosie Ramsey.