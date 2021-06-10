Billions: Season Five; Showtime Sets Drama Series’ Return Date

It’s been a long time between episodes of the Billions TV show, thanks to the pandemic. Showtime has announced that season five of the financial drama series will resume on Sunday, September 5th and there will be five episodes. The first seven installments of the season aired in April and May of 2020. The series was renewed for a sixth season late last year.

Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, and Maggie Siff. The cast also includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies are recurring guest stars. In season five, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance and Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

The fifth season of Billions averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 609,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season four, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.

Here’s information about the return of Billions from Showtime:

SHOWTIME(R) SETS RETURN FOR SEASON FIVE OF BILLIONS(R) ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9 PM ET/PT Hit Drama Series Returns With Five New Episodes LOS ANGELES – June 10, 2021 -SHOWTIME announced today that season five of the hit drama series BILLIONS, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy winner Damian Lewis, will return on Sunday, September 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with five new episodes. For fans looking to catch up, the season five premiere episode of BILLIONS is now available for free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms. All episodes are available to stream for subscribers on SHOWTIME and across all SHOWTIME partner platforms. BILLIONS has been renewed for season six, which will premiere early next year. In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp. BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

