Network: Showtime

Episodes: 84 (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: January 17, 2016 — present

Series status: Cancelled/ending

Performers include: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Corey Stoll, Daniel Breaker, and Sakina Jaffrey.

TV show description:

This contemporary New York drama is set in the world of high finance. Wealth, influence, and corruption, connections, calculations, and machinations rule the day.

A sharp U.S. Attorney, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) leads the charge against corruption in American finance. A storied prosecutor, Rhoades has reigned victorious in 81 insider trading trials. He has not lost one.

A self-made billionaire, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), controls one of the most lucrative hedge funds in the world. This fortuitous 9/11 survivor remembers his leaner roots, even while leading a luxurious lifestyle.

Despite his best intentions, the temptations of his world muddy the lines, for Axe. He plays his cards close to the vest.

Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) is a psychiatrist. She works for Axelrod as an in-house performance coach. She was hired by Axe Capital before her husband, Chuck, was U.S. Attorney.

Wendy is not inclined to sacrifice her own career for her man’s. When Chuck uncovers evidence implicating Axelrod, he takes great care in his approach. Is his caution due to experience or his wife’s livelihood?

The beautiful Lara Axelrod (Malin Akerman) has taught herself how to play the role of a billionaire’s spouse. This former nurse has modest roots. She does what she must to protect her love ones and accomplish her own goals.

Tenacious Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) is a principled lawyer with a humble beginning. He looks up to Chuck, who in turn, considers Connerty his go-to guy. Who will prove to be the better man?

A WASP, the Chief Operating Officer of Axe Capital, Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile), must earn his keep. He has raised brown-nosing to an art form but has proven to Axelrod that he is a reliable ally.

An Ivy League alum, DA Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) has public service aspirations. Connerty recognizes the value this protégé brings to the team. He appreciates other things about her, too.

Series Finale:

Episode #84

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Billions TV show? Do you think it should be ending or be renewed for an eighth season?