Sunday TV Ratings: The Simpsons, The Great Halloween Fright Fight, Big Brother, The Chosen, NFL Football

The Simpsons TV Show on FOX

Sunday, October 29, 2023 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Great Halloween Fright Fight, The Simpsons, Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, Big Brother, 60 Minutes, and The Chosen Specials: Hocus PocusSports: NFL Overtime, NFL Football: Bears at Chargers, and Football Night in AmericaReruns: Yellowstone, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Son of a Critch.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

