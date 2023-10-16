Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Bob’s Burgers, The Chosen, America’s Funniest Home Videos, NFL Football

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Sunday, October 15, 2023 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Big Brother, 60 Minutes, and The Chosen Specials: Encanto and AFV: So Many Laughs, So Little TimeSports: NFL Overtime, The OT, MLB: ALCS Game 1: Texas at Houston, NFL Football: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, and Football Night in AmericaReruns: Yellowstone and World’s Funniest Animals.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x