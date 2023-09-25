Sunday TV Ratings: Krapopolis, The Chosen, Yellowstone, America’s Funniest Home Videos, NFL Football

Sunday, September 24, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, 60 Minutes, Krapopolis, and The Chosen. Specials: Step Into…The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough, Global Citizen Festival 23, and 20/20: Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water. Sports: NFL Football: Steelers at Raiders, The OT, and Football Night in America. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Masked Singer, Yellowstone, and The Swarm.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?