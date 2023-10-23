Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 28, 2014 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Carter Oosterhouse, Taniya Nayak, Sabrina Soto, and Michael Molony (judges).

TV show description:

A holiday competition series, The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show comes from the creators of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

In the episodes, judges try to find the families whose homes send shivers up their neighbors’ spines. Episodes feature families who build eye-popping and chilling home Halloween displays. They compete to win a $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

