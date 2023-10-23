Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Great Halloween Fright Fight

The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Photos: ABC)

Network: ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 28, 2014 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Carter Oosterhouse, Taniya Nayak, Sabrina Soto, and Michael Molony (judges).

TV show description:      
A holiday competition series, The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show comes from the creators of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

In the episodes, judges try to find the families whose homes send shivers up their neighbors’ spines. Episodes feature families who build eye-popping and chilling home Halloween displays. They compete to win a $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like The Great Halloween Fright Fight TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on ABC?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x