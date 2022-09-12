Rap Sh!t: Season Two; HBO Max Renews Single-Camera Comedy Series

Shawna and Mia will get to keep working together. HBO Max has renewed Rap Sh!t for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished airing on September 1st.

A single-camera comedy series, the Rap Sh!t TV show was created by Issa Rae. It stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. Recurring players include Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Daniel Augustin, Amandla Jahava, Jaboukie Young-White, Brittney Jefferson, and DomiNque Perry. A college dropout and a struggling rapper, Shawna (Osman) works at a Miami hotel as a concierge and feels stuck in her life. She’s surprised to receive a call out of the blue from an old friend named Mia (KaMillion). Mia’s the single mother of a four-year-old girl and a rapper who works multiple jobs to support herself. She asks Shawna if she can watch her daughter while Mia does a client’s makeup. The girl’s dad, Lamont (Cyler), has flaked. Shawna agrees and this rekindles their friendship. They go out drinking afterward and have a heart-to-heart talk on Instagram Live. Their song goes viral so Mia proposes they start a rap group together.

Here’s the second season announcement:

HBO Max Renews RAP SH!T For A Second Season All Episodes Of Season One Are Available To Stream On HBO Max · HBO Max has renewed the comedy series RAP SH!T, from Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominee Issa Rae, for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream on HBO Max. · Season One logline: Starring Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler, RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. · Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of RAP SH!T. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.” · Issa Rae quote: “We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team.” · Syreeta Singleton quote: “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!” · RAP SH!T has been praised as “a glossy, entertaining show that prioritizes quick wit and fun” by The Hollywood Reporter and The A.V. Club says, “Rae & Co. have created a hilarious and experimental comedy, one that’s propelled by stellar rising talent and authentic, complex stories of Black life.” The Ringer highlights the “fluid, near-constant use of social media, woven seamlessly throughout eight episodes” and Los Angeles Times claims “Rap Sh!t thrives in the space in between the images we project and who we really are.” · Credits: RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae also wrote the season one premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

