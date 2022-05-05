Julia: Season Two; HBO Max Renews Julia Child Bio Series

Julia is returning for a second season on HBO Max. The streaming service has announced the renewal of the Julia Child bio series. The series premiered on March 31st, and the finale is released today. Starring Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascot, the series follows the early days of the life of Julia Child.

HBO Max revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“HBO Max has renewed the comedy series JULIA for a second season. The series, which debuted March 31 on HBO Max, concludes its first season on May 5.

Logline: JULIA is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

Season one cast: Sarah Lancashire as Julia, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars included Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.

Called “breathtaking” by TV Insider, “wonderful” and “emotionally fulfilling” by NPR, with Paste highlighting Lancashire’s performance as “transformative” and IndieWire noting the actors are “all at the top of their game.”

Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, executive producers, quote: “Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast – with Sarah and David – our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms. We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. JULIA is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”