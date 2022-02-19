Julia: HBO Max Announces Debut for Comedy Series Based on Julia Child

Julia has a premiere date. The eight-episode series is set to arrive on HBO Max in March. Starring Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce, the series is based on the life of Julia Child.

HBO Max revealed the following about the upcoming comedy:

“JULIA is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”

Julia arrives on March 31st.

