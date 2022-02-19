Menu

The Girls on the Bus: Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in Talks to Star in HBO Max Series from Julie Plec and Amy Chozick

by Regina Avalos,

HBO Max TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

Melissa Benoist may soon return to the small screen. The star of the recently ended Supergirl series is in talks to star in The Girls on the Bus, a new show from Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. The series is based on a chapter from Chozick’s best-selling book Chasing Hillary. Supergirl co-creator/executive producer Greg Berlanti’s production company is behind the project, according to Deadline.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Inspired by a chapter of Amy Chozick’s best-selling book, this comedic character-driven drama chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.”

Additional details will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch The Girls on the Bus on HBO Max? Would you like to see Benoist in the project?



