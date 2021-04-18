Warrior: Season Three; Justin Lin Talks About Surprise HBO Max Renewal

Warrior was renewed for a third season earlier this week. The renewal surprised both fans and one of the executive producers of the series when it was announced. The series is making a move from Cinemax to HBO Max when season three premieres, but a date has not yet been set.

When Cinemax announced that they were getting out of the original television business, many thought that meant the end for Warrior too. But executive producer Justin Lin did wonder if the series could move to HBO Max once that service launched last year. The first two seasons of Warrior were available on HBO Max from day one, and they have reportedly received good viewership.

Lin revealed the following about the viewer numbers, per GQ:

“I never got specific viewership information, but I was told that it did well. I get the business thing — the bigger number you get, the better conversation you can have about the show. I think HBO Max did open up the opportunity for people to experience the show, versus when it was on Cinemax, and the attention that we got was great. I started having conversations with people from other studios and networks, and it was really cool. It was not even about business — it was just people connecting with me, saying how much they loved the show.”

Lin said the following about HBO Max deciding to pick up the historical drama set in San Francisco:

“Yes! What we’ve experienced as a group since we last talked, it really kind of points to the spirit of this project. From connecting with Shannon all those years prior [to the show’s premiere], and just never letting up — [it’s been about] trying to have the right conversations and follow the reasons why we wanted to bring it to life. It was trying to engage with the right timing and the right people. Somehow since August, it all kind of lined up. And here we are, you know?”

