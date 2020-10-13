Vulture Watch

Can this show find a way to survive without Cinemax? Has the Warrior TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Warrior, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Cinemax cable channel, Warrior stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung. The series follows Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm (Koji), who arrives in San Francisco in 1878, during the Tong Wars, to look for his sister, Mai Ling (Doan). As a gifted fighter, it’s not long before one of the most powerful organized crime families (known as a tong) in Chinatown recruits Ah Sahm to be its hatchet man. Season two follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all. After barely surviving last season’s disastrous showdown, Ah Sahm is back with the Hop Wei and determined to wreak vengeance on Long Zii’s new leader. The series is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Warrior averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 70,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 67% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership. Find out how Warrior stacks up against other Cinemax TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 13, 2020, Warrior has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Cinemax cancel or renew Warrior for season three? In early 2020, it was announced that Cinemax is getting out of the original series business so, unless another outlet picks this series up, it looks like season two is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Warrior cancellation or renewal news.



Warrior Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Warrior‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Warrior TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if this show were cancelled instead? Would you watch season three on another channel?