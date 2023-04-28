Warrior: Season Three of Martial Arts Drama Coming to Max in June (Watch)

Warrior finally has a return date and a teaser trailer has been released. The martial arts drama will come to Max (currently known as HBO Max) in June. The series aired for two seasons on Cinemax but moved to the streaming service after Cinemax decided to get out of the scripted series business.

Starring Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung, the action series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. It is set in the 1870s and follows a Chinese immigrant as he makes his life in San Francisco.

HBO Max revealed the following about the return of Warrior in a press release.

Season three of the Max Original drama series WARRIOR, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 29 on Max. Hailed as “the most underrated action series of the century” by Inverse, the series comes to Max for the first time after originally airing on Cinemax. Logline: In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive. Cast: Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim. Credits: Produced for Max by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive producers: showrun and executive produced Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard; Jonathan Tropper (creator); Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment; Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment; Brad Kane; Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Warrior? Do you plan to watch season three of this martial arts drama?