Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

100 Days to Indy

100 Days to Indy TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: IndyCar)

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 27, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:      
A documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California.

This series takes viewers into the driver’s seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race.

Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the 100 Days to Indy TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x