Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: April 27, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: (none)
TV show description:
A documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California.
This series takes viewers into the driver’s seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race.
Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.
