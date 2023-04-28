Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 27, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

A documentary series, the 100 Days to Indy TV show travels from the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California.

This series takes viewers into the driver’s seat for access to top NTT IndyCar Series stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race.

Episodes showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks, and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

