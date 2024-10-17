Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

The ladies are back for another season and usually bring very good ratings. Will this year be different? How long will the audience want to follow the exploits of these friends? Will Sistas be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, and Chris Warren. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of Sistas on BET averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 912,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 17, 2024, Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

