Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Six Ratings

A drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Anthony Dalton II, Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Chris Warren. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 982,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



