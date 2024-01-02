Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (two hours)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 1, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B (judges), and Terry Crews (host).

TV show description:

A talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show is the fourth spin-off of America’s Got Talent.

Similar to a fantasy sports draft, this show features past winners, finalists, and fan favorites from across previous seasons of the franchise as they compete for the Fantasy League title.

Unlike other series in the franchise, this show allows the judges to build a team of ten acts they select to compete. The judges serve as mentors to their respective acts throughout the show, with the goal of each judge having one of their acts crowned champion.

As a unique twist, each judge can use the golden buzzer to advance one of their acts or steal an act from another judge’s team.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on NBC?