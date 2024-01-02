Menu

The Rookie: Season Six; Lisseth Chavez Promoted to ABC Series Regular

by Regina Avalos,

The Rookie TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

The Rookie has bumped one of their recurring cast members to a series regular for season six. Per Deadline, viewers will see even more of Lisseth Chavez’s Officer Celina Juarez during the upcoming season.

Starring Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Tru Valentino, The Rookie follows John Nolan (Fillion), who joined the LAPD as the oldest rookie in the police department. He has gone from rookie to training officer during the series’ run.

Chavez’s character is the newest rookie to join the LAPD. She heavily recurred during season five and appeared in 19 episodes.

The ABC series, which recently celebrated filming its 100th episode, returns on February 20th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Rookie?  Are you excited about the return of this series to ABC?


