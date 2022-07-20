Big Sky: Season Three; J. Anthony Pena Promoted to ABC Series Regular, Five Set to Recur

Big Sky is making some changes and additions to its cast ahead of season three. J. Anthony Pena (above) has been upgraded to a series regular for the upcoming season. During season two, Pena played Deputy Mo Poppernak, the partner of Sheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick).

Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Henry Ian Cusick, Anirudh Pisharody, and Madalyn Horcher have also been added to the ABC series in recurring roles, per Deadline. More details about their characters are below.

Mitchell plays Cormac, backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes’ charming son. He’s the worker bee on her camping trips, making sure guests are always equipped and comfortable. Gabel portrays Walter, a recluse who lives in a cabin in the Montana wilderness. His unpredictable nature can make for menacing run-ins with stray hikers. Cusick is Avery, a well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes’ camping trip. Pisharody plays Luke, a city slicker whose girlfriend Paige dragged him onto Sunny Day Excursions for his birthday. Horcher portrays Paige, a New Yorker and Luke’s girlfriend who booked them both on Sunny’s camping trip.

Also starring Kylie Bunbury, Jensen Ackles, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green, Big Sky follows the adventures of a local Montana sheriff and a private investigator as they solve cases.

