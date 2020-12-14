Menu

Big Sky: Sharon Taylor to Recur on ABC Mystery Series

by Regina Avalos

Big Sky TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Sharon Taylor, best known from Altered Carbon, is set to recur on Big Sky. Her character will pop up on Tuesday’s midseason finale. The mystery by David E. Kelley features a cast that includes Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Ryan Phillippe.

The series follows the events after two sisters are kidnaped while on a trip in Montana. They come across a truck driver that takes them. The kidnapping is investigated and filled with twists and turns while the sisters try to escape their fate.

Deadline revealed more about Taylor’s role on the ABC series:

“Taylor will play Commander Elena Sosa. A decorated twenty year veteran of the Montana Highway Patrol, Elena Sosa has worked her way up the ranks to her current status as Commander. She considers herself a community police officer, and takes that role seriously in her efforts to keep the streets and citizens of Montana safe. Commander Sosa is also a proud member of Montana’s indigenous community, and will work with Cassie and Jenny to bring the kidnappers to justice.”

ABC has ordered a total of 16 episodes of Big Sky.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Big Sky? Do you plan to continue to watch this mystery series on ABC?


3
Tina
Tina

Love the series. It is so unpredictable and that’s why I like it. A lot of suspense

December 14, 2020 1:11 pm
Rose sollors
Rose sollors

Great show keeps you interested

December 14, 2020 11:23 am
Evie
Evie

Great show. Thank you to everyone involved in the writing, acting and entire crew.

December 14, 2020 11:19 am
