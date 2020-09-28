A Million Little Things: Season Three; Chris Geere to Recur on ABC Series

A Million Little Things has added a recurring member to its cast for its third season. Chris Geere will join the drama on ABC. He joins David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield on the series, which follows a group of friends as they live their lives after one of them commits suicide. That is how the series began. The series still follows their lives and the drama they experience day to day.

Deadline revealed more about Geere’s role on the series:

“Geere will play Jamie, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) roommate in Oxford. Brash and funny. He shows many colors. Sometimes you live with a person you wouldn’t necessarily be friends with, but then become great friends because you live together. In the Season 2 finale of AMLT, Maggie left for a teaching fellowship at U.K.’s Oxford University.”

Geere is known for his role on You’re The Worst, which aired for five seasons on FX. A Million Little Things will return to ABC on November 19.

What do you think? Are you excited for Chris Geere’s role on the series? Will you watch season three of A Million Little Things on ABC?