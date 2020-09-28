Sex Education: Season Three; Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke & Dua Saleh Join Netflix Series

Sex Education has added to its cast for season three. There will be three new faces on the series when it returns. They were revealed in a post on Twitter. Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh are joining Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Alistair Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Sami Outalbali, and George Robinson.

The Netflix teen comedy follows the life of a teen who starts out awkward about sex, even though his mother is a sex therapist. During season two, he explored more about his sexuality.

A premiere date for season three of Sex Education has not been revealed. Check out the cast announcement below.

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS: ~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale’s new headmistress ‘Hope’

~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope

~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

