Network: Netflix
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: Four
TV show dates: January 11, 2019 — September 21, 2023
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, and Simone Ashley.
TV show description:
A Netflix dramedy, this TV series is set in the fictional English town of Moordale and is billed as “a contemporary British love letter to the classic American high-school story.”
Otis Milburn (Butterfield) is an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student. He’s also the only child of two sex therapists. Otis lives with his larger-than-life mother, Jean Milburn (Anderson), a sex therapist with no filter.
Surrounded by manuals, videos, and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis has become a reluctant expert on the subject.
On Otis’ first day back at school, his gay best friend, Eric (Gatwa), tells him everyone has had summer over the summer — except Otis. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status.
Otis teams up with a whip-smart bad girl named Maeve (Mackey), and they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to help their fellow students deal with their sometimes weird and wonderful problems. Schoolmates include Jackson Monroe (Williams-Stirling), Aimee Gibbs (Wood), and Adam Groff (Swindells).
Through his ongoing analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realizes he may need his own therapy.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: September 21, 2023.
What do you think? Do you like the Sex Education TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a fifth season?
This show should keep going till they finally figure out what they really need to do
I love this show I watched it all in one day can’t wait for season 3 to come out!
I just began watching, I couldn’t stop watching.. This show has a little bit of everything suitable for ages 16 and up. Like the title states, it is very educational. Please bring it back.
I too am a senior citizen and I love this show. They’ve done such an excellent job in writing that you empathize and feel the joy and pain in the characters. And I love the two main protagonists and can only hope in time they get things straightened out. I assume we will see season 3 in January 2021? Yeah, I know it’s a year and I hope it goes fast.
Absolutely Fab.. I am 75 years of age and while I attended a small town high school in Iowa, USA, not England, this terrific series reminds me of many things that have happened in my life. Watching this Series is A HOOT to a gay man who thought he was in the closet but now wonders if everyone knew that he really was gay. I hope this series lasts for 10 seasons or MORE!
This show is amazing and super hilarious I love it so much I hope they continue to make it