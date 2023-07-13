Sex Education

Network: Netflix

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: January 11, 2019 — September 21, 2023

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, and Simone Ashley.

TV show description:

A Netflix dramedy, this TV series is set in the fictional English town of Moordale and is billed as “a contemporary British love letter to the classic American high-school story.”

Otis Milburn (Butterfield) is an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student. He’s also the only child of two sex therapists. Otis lives with his larger-than-life mother, Jean Milburn (Anderson), a sex therapist with no filter.

Surrounded by manuals, videos, and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis has become a reluctant expert on the subject.

On Otis’ first day back at school, his gay best friend, Eric (Gatwa), tells him everyone has had summer over the summer — except Otis. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status.

Otis teams up with a whip-smart bad girl named Maeve (Mackey), and they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to help their fellow students deal with their sometimes weird and wonderful problems. Schoolmates include Jackson Monroe (Williams-Stirling), Aimee Gibbs (Wood), and Adam Groff (Swindells).

Through his ongoing analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realizes he may need his own therapy.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: September 21, 2023.

