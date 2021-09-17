Sex Education: Season Four? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is Otis’ education nearly over? Has the Sex Education TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Sex Education, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh, Indra Ové, and Jemima Kirke join for the third season. The show revolves around Otis Milburn (Butterfield), a socially awkward teenager who is ambivalent about sex — despite or because of his mother Jean (Anderson) being a sex therapist who is frank about all aspects of sexuality. In season three, Otis is having casual sex, Eric (Gatwa) and Adam (Swindells) are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee (Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson (Williams-Stirling) gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 17, 2021, Sex Education has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Sex Education for season four. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This series seems to have a healthy following so, my suspicion is that it will be renewed for a fourth and perhaps final season. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sex Education cancellation or renewal news.



Sex Education Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Sex Education TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?