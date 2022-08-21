Sex Education: Season Four; Dan Levy Joins Cast of Netflix UK Comedy Series

Sex Education is adding a big name to its cast for season four. Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) is joining the cast of the comedy series, and his addition was revealed on social media as production began on the new episodes.

Returning for season four of the Netflix series are Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

More was revealed about Sex Education season four in a press release.

“The stars of Sex Education are back, with filming of the fourth season of Sex Education officially underway. This time they are joined by Emmy award-winning actor and Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy, playing Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college. Also joining the cast is Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. Returning cast includes season favorites Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro. Sex Education S4 is produced by Eleven for Netflix and directed by Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. The series is created and written by Laurie Nunn. The writing team also includes Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola. Season 4 is series produced by Callum Devrell-Cameron and produced by Rem Conway. Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor serve as Executive Producers, and Clare Couchman is co-executive producer. Filming is currently underway in Wales, UK Season 4 logline: Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Check out the announcement from Netflix below.

Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production! Welcome @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. (Yay, David!!) pic.twitter.com/ih3EmkNrmF — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 19, 2022

