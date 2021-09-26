Menu

Sex Education: Season Four; Netflix Comedy-Drama Series Renewed

Sex Education TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 4?

Otis and his friends will keep learning. The Sex Education TV series has already been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix. The third season was just released on September 17th.

A British comedy-drama, Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh, Indra Ové, and Jemima Kirke join for the third season. The show revolves around Otis Milburn (Butterfield), a socially awkward teenager who is ambivalent about sex — despite or because of his mother Jean (Anderson) being a sex therapist who is frank about all aspects of sexuality. In season three, Otis is having casual sex, Eric (Gatwa) and Adam (Swindells) are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee (Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson (Williams-Stirling) gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

Netflix announced the season four renewal via social media and at its online fan event, Netflix Tudum.

A premiere date and additional details will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Sex Education TV series? Are you happy to hear that this comedy-drama has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix?




